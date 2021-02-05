North American stock markets up in early trading, loonie also climbs

Photo: The Canadian Press

Gains in the energy and technology sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index in early trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 69.70 points at 18,111.67.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 155.66 points at 31,211.52. The S&P 500 index was up 15.44 points at 3,887.18, while the Nasdaq composite was up 36.73 points at 13,814.47.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.23 cents US compared with 77.95 cents US on Thursday.

The March crude contract was up 93 cents at US$57.16 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$3.02 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$8.50 at US$1,799.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up three cents at US$3.58 a pound.