169203
168089
Business  

Resolute Forest Products reports fourth-quarter loss, sales up from year ago

Resolute reports loss

The Canadian Press - | Story: 324024

Resolute Forest Products Inc. says it lost US$52 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of US$71 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

The forestry company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the loss amounted to 63 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a loss of 79 cents per share in the last three months of 2019.

Sales in what was the company's fourth quarter totalled US$769 million, up from US$668 million a year earlier.

Excluding special items, Resolute says it earned $45 million or 55 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $53 million or 59 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 53 cents per share for the quarter and US$743.5 million in revenue, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

Resolute is a producer of a diverse range of products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products and papers.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.91-0.040
Metalex Ventures0.095-0.0050
Russel Metals24.45+0.18
Copper Mountain Mining2.18-0.040
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.610.00
Mission Ready Services0.32-0.010
Decisive Dividend Corp2.35-0.020
Diamcor Mining0.100.00
Valens Groworks1.71+0.0100
GGX Gold Corp0.18+0.0050
166787
162154
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin47087.76-1.89%
Etherium2026.44-4.54%
Dash143.62-3.38%
Litecoin185.29-6.73%
Ripple0.5279+5.18%
EOS.IO3.906-0.10%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
167218
Real Estate
4375522
982 Monashee Place
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$1,000,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
168114