168274
166657
Business  

Stingray Q3 profit up 11 per cent despite COVID-related hit to radio revenues

Stingray profits climb

The Canadian Press - | Story: 324005

Stingray Group Inc. reported a third-quarter profit of $14.1 million, which grew from a profit of $8.1 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

The Montreal-based music and media company says its profit for the quarter amounted to 19 cents per diluted share, which grew from a profit of 11 cents per diluted share.

Revenue totalled $72.6 million, down from $81.3 million.

On an adjusted basis, Stingray says it had a profit of $21.1 million, compared with a profit of $16.7 million from the same time a year earlier.

Stingray had an adjusted profit of 29 cents per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of 22 cents per diluted share in the prior year.

The company was expected to report an adjusted profit of 17 cents per share on $74.4 million, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

Stingray's quarter ended Dec. 31.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.91-0.040
Metalex Ventures0.095-0.0050
Russel Metals24.45+0.18
Copper Mountain Mining2.18-0.040
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.610.00
Mission Ready Services0.32-0.010
Decisive Dividend Corp2.35-0.020
Diamcor Mining0.100.00
Valens Groworks1.71+0.0100
GGX Gold Corp0.18+0.0050
166787
167218
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin47087.76-1.89%
Etherium2026.44-4.54%
Dash143.62-3.38%
Litecoin185.29-6.73%
Ripple0.5279+5.18%
EOS.IO3.906-0.10%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
167615
Real Estate
4375522
982 Monashee Place
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$1,000,000
more details
168118
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
169270
Press Room
168114