167228
168218
Business  

Exxon clamps down on spending, 4Q revenue nearly flat

Exxon cuts spending

The Canadian Press - | Story: 323801

With all of the challenges of 2020, ExxonMobil focused on clamping down on expenses and managed to bring its full-year spending down nearly $10 billion from the year before.

Spending for the year totalled $21.4 billion, which included $4.8 billion in fourth-quarter capital and exploration expenditures.

The company lowered annual cash operating expenses by $8 billion, with $3 billion of that being structural reductions. Exxon anticipates additional annual savings of $3 billion by 2023, resulting in total structural annual expense reductions of $6 billion, including savings from a global workforce reduction.

For the fourth quarter, Exxon lost $20.07 billion, or $4.70 per share. A year earlier, it earned $5.69 billion, or $1.33 per share.

Excluding an impairment charge and other items, Exxon lost 3 cents per share. Analysts were looking for a profit of a penny per share, according to a FactSet survey.

Revenue declined to $46.54 billion from $67.17 billion, nearly flat with Wall Street's expectations.

Shares rose 4% in morning trading Tuesday.

Oil-equivalent production totalled 3.7 million barrels per day, consistent with the third quarter. Production was reduced by government mandated curtailments. Excluding entitlement effects, divestments, and government mandates, liquids production increased 5%, while natural gas volumes increased 2%.

Production volumes in the Permian averaged 418,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day, an increase of 42% from the prior year.

Exxon also said Tuesday that it was creating a new low carbon solutions unit to commercialize its extensive low-carbon technology portfolio. The division will advance plans for more than 20 new carbon capture and sequestration opportunities to enable large-scale emission reductions.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.95-0.060
Metalex Ventures0.095-0.0050
Russel Metals23.76+0.22
Copper Mountain Mining2.18-0.090
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.64-0.0100
Mission Ready Services0.30-0.040
Decisive Dividend Corp2.50+0.050
Diamcor Mining0.095-0.0050
Valens Groworks1.70-0.060
GGX Gold Corp0.150.00
166787
169055
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin44587.62+3.42%
Etherium1897.41+7.39%
Dash136.62+2.74%
Litecoin182.81+7.62%
Ripple0.483+0.84%
EOS.IO3.788-3.61%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
167615
Real Estate
3726325
720 Valley Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$559,900
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
168943
167895