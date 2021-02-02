168204
169027
Business  

MDA starts working on Radarsat-2 surveillance satellite replacement

Radarsat work begins

The Canadian Press - | Story: 323795

MDA says it has started work on a replacement for its Radarsat-2 surveillance satellite.

The company did not say how much the new project would cost or provide a timeline for a launch.

The new satellite is expected to provide continuity for its existing Radarsat-2 customers, including commercial, government and institutional clients.

The company says the new program is expected to carry forward many of the strong attributes of the Radarsat program and incorporate new technologies to improve its capabilities.

Radarsat-2 was launched in 2007.

It provides imagery and surveillance information for a wide range of civil, commercial and defence applications.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.95-0.060
Metalex Ventures0.095-0.0050
Russel Metals23.76+0.22
Copper Mountain Mining2.18-0.090
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.64-0.0100
Mission Ready Services0.30-0.040
Decisive Dividend Corp2.50+0.050
Diamcor Mining0.095-0.0050
Valens Groworks1.70-0.060
GGX Gold Corp0.150.00
166787
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin44587.62+3.42%
Etherium1897.41+7.39%
Dash136.62+2.74%
Litecoin182.81+7.62%
Ripple0.483+0.84%
EOS.IO3.788-3.61%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
168507
Real Estate
3726325
720 Valley Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$559,900
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
169092
Press Room
167895