MDA starts working on Radarsat-2 surveillance satellite replacement

MDA says it has started work on a replacement for its Radarsat-2 surveillance satellite.

The company did not say how much the new project would cost or provide a timeline for a launch.

The new satellite is expected to provide continuity for its existing Radarsat-2 customers, including commercial, government and institutional clients.

The company says the new program is expected to carry forward many of the strong attributes of the Radarsat program and incorporate new technologies to improve its capabilities.

Radarsat-2 was launched in 2007.

It provides imagery and surveillance information for a wide range of civil, commercial and defence applications.