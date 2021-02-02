168204
Business  

North American stock markets push higher in early trading, loonie edges lower

Markets push higher

The Canadian Press - | Story: 323792

Gains in the energy sector helped lead a broad-based rally on the Toronto Stock Exchange as the price of oil rose and U.S. stock markets also pushed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 110.95 points at 17,803.40.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 350.88 points at 30,562.79. The S&P 500 index was 44.48 points 3,818.34, while the Nasdaq composite was up 165.91 points at 13,569.31.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.92 cents US compared with 77.98 cents US on Monday.

The March crude contract was up US$1.63 at US$55.18 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 13 cents at US$2.98 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$24.90 at US$1,839.00 at an ounce and the March copper contract was down three cents at US$3.51 a pound.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.95-0.060
Metalex Ventures0.095-0.0050
Russel Metals23.87+0.33
Copper Mountain Mining2.19-0.080
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.64-0.0100
Mission Ready Services0.31-0.035
Decisive Dividend Corp2.40-0.050
Diamcor Mining0.095-0.0050
Valens Groworks1.70-0.060
GGX Gold Corp0.150.00
166787
165269
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin44880.47+4.10%
Etherium1896.75+7.36%
Dash137.6+3.47%
Litecoin185+8.91%
Ripple0.4768-0.42%
EOS.IO3.815-2.93%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
168407
Real Estate
4372509
204 2470 Tuscany Dr
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$360,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
168118
Press Room
168119