Bell Media cuts radio jobs, including on-air broadcast roles, in streamlining push

Bell Media says it has cut staff, including on-air broadcast roles, as part of a streamlining process.

Bell spokesman Marc Choma says there have been a limited number of staff reductions, but did not specify how many jobs had been cut.

Bell says the roles were cut due to programming decisions by Bell's radio brands as part of the company's streamlined operating structure.

Bell claims to be Canada's largest radio broadcaster with 215 music channels, 109 licensed radio stations and 58 markets across Canada.

Last month, Bell Media confirmed it had restructured its leadership team leading to some staff departures.

The changes come as Bell Media puts greater priority on growing its streaming platforms.

