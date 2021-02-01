Ford Motor Co. of Canada names veteran executive Bev Goodman as CEO

Photo: The Canadian Press

Ford Motor Co. of Canada Ltd. has promoted veteran executive Bev Goodman to the job of president and CEO, effective immediately.

The automaker says she replaces Dean Stoneley, who will be appointed to the newly created position of general manager, North America truck, at Ford Motor Co.

Goodman began her career at Ford of Canada as a finance intern and she has spent 25 years in a variety of roles at the automaker including finance, parts and service and sales and marketing.

She most recently was Ford of Canada’s director of marketing communications.

Ford employs 7,000 people in Canada, while an additional 18,000 work in more than 400 Ford and Ford-Lincoln dealerships.

The automaker announced in September that it would spend $1.95 billion in its Canadian plants, including $1.8 billion toward the production of electric vehicles in Oakville, Ont.