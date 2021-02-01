167228
North American stock markets rally to start the trading week, loonie down

Canada's main stock index rose more than 200 points in early trading as U.S. stock markets also rallied to start the week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 207.06 points at 17,544.08.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 265.30 points at 30,247.92. The S&P 500 index was up 38.24 points at 3,752.48, while the Nasdaq composite was up 193.34 points at 13,264.03.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.15 cents US compared with 78.25 cents US on Friday.

The March crude contract was up 81 cents at US$53.01 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 25 cents at US$2.81 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$17.60 at US$1,867.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down a penny at US$3.54 a pound.

Cantex0.93+0.090
Metalex Ventures0.10-0.015
Russel Metals23.48+0.52
Copper Mountain Mining2.24+0.100
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.65+0.0100
Mission Ready Services0.36-0.015
Decisive Dividend Corp2.31-0.13
Diamcor Mining0.095-0.0050
Valens Groworks1.780.00
GGX Gold Corp0.15-0.030
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin43057.83+1.35%
Etherium1685.19+0.04%
Dash131.15-0.66%
Litecoin165.94-0.37%
Ripple0.4888-22.62%
EOS.IO3.791+0.64%
Data from CryptoCompare
