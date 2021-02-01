168276
166657
Business  

Silver is the new GameStop: Price boosted by online movement

Silver the new GameStop

The Canadian Press - | Story: 323655

The price of silver is rallying as the online trading movement fuelling the rise of unloved shares like GameStop took a shine to the precious metal.

Silver futures jumped almost 12% on Monday to over $30 per ounce - an eight-year high - following strong gains over the weekend.

On Twitter, #silversqueeze was trending as investors turned their attention to the latest market strategy to emerge from the “WallStreetBets” forum on Reddit. The online army of Reddit traders have over the past week rallied to defend out-of-favour companies such as GameStop and AMC, defeating hedge funds that had bet the shares would fall by selling them short, in a stunning reversal of financial power transfixing Wall Street.

Now silver has become the latest example of the influence wielded by followers of WallStreetBets targeting inequality in the global financial system.

Michael Every, global strategist at Rabobank, said that the claims online include that gold and silver prices are being repressed by financial bets against them.

If the price goes up enough for an extended period of time, the thinking goes, the big investors who bet against gold and silver would eventually have to reverse those trades, buying back in - and pushing the price even higher. That is partly what helped fuel a massive surge in GameStop last week.

The silver market frenzy also extended to physical demand for the metal, with coin dealers reporting delays in deliveries as they were overwhelmed by demand.

The Silver Mountain, a Netherlands-based bullion dealer, said on its website, said that, “Due to extreme market volatility we cannot accept any new orders at this moment,” adding it hoped to reopen by the afternoon.

Demand overflowed into Australian mining stocks shares, even those that have yet to start producing any of the metal. Silver Mines Ltd., which is working on undeveloped deposit, jumped 50% on Monday, while other mining shares on the Australian Stock Exchange saw double-digit gains.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.90+0.060
Metalex Ventures0.11-0.0050
Russel Metals23.41+0.45
Copper Mountain Mining2.22+0.085
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.640.00
Mission Ready Services0.38+0.0050
Decisive Dividend Corp2.42-0.020
Diamcor Mining0.095-0.0050
Valens Groworks1.81+0.030
GGX Gold Corp0.180.00
166787
167558
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin42928.69+1.04%
Etherium1689.22+0.28%
Dash130.37-1.25%
Litecoin165.28-0.77%
Ripple0.5632-10.92%
EOS.IO3.853+2.28%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
168810
Real Estate
4359332
D-5922 Snowpines Cres
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$375,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
169270
Press Room
168119