169042
167688
Business  

Domtar CEO John Williams contracts COVID-19, takes medical leave of absence

Domtar CEO catches virus

The Canadian Press - | Story: 323477

Domtar Corp. says president and chief executive John Williams has contracted COVID-19 and will take a temporary medical leave of absence.

The pulp and paper company says chief financial officer Daniel Buron will assume Williams’s authority and responsibility until he returns.

Buron will also continue in his role as CFO.

The company says its board expects the business to continue to operate as normal.

Domtar manufactures and sells a wide variety of pulp, paper and personal care products.

The company announced a deal earlier this year to sell its diaper and adult incontinence business to private equity firm American Industrial Partners for US$920 million.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.87+0.050
Metalex Ventures0.12+0.020
Russel Metals23.16-0.50
Copper Mountain Mining2.18-0.13
Colorado Resources0.710.00
Mission Ready Services0.37+0.0050
Decisive Dividend Corp2.38-0.070
Diamcor Mining0.10+0.0050
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.180.00
166787
168810
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin44892.24+5.17%
Etherium1721.46+1.17%
Dash132.66+0.06%
Litecoin173.96+1.59%
Ripple0.3636+2.54%
EOS.IO3.459-0.92%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
167305
Real Estate
4351224
2122 Hwy 95
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$59,000
more details
169036
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
167319