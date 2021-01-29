169042
167765
Business  

Aviation expert warns new travel restrictions could force airline bankruptcies

Airline bankruptcies next?

The Canadian Press - | Story: 323465

An aviation consultant warns that tougher travel restrictions announced today could have devastating ripple effects across Canada's airline industry.

Robert Kokonis, founder and managing director of aviation consulting firm AirTrav Inc., says the restrictions will trigger reorganization among the country's air carriers, including bankruptcies or outright failures.

The effects will also hurt airports, as well as travel agents, hundreds or thousands of whom could be put out of business, Kokonis says.

Kokonis' comments come as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces that airlines have reached an agreement with the government to halt flights to the Caribbean and Mexico until April 30.

The government will also require entrants to Canada to quarantine in a hotel on arrival, costing them more than $2,000, Trudeau says.

Kokonis says it is disappointing for the industry that Trudeau had no announcement about sector-specific aid for airlines to go along with the new restrictions.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.87+0.050
Metalex Ventures0.12+0.020
Russel Metals23.16-0.50
Copper Mountain Mining2.18-0.13
Colorado Resources0.710.00
Mission Ready Services0.37+0.0050
Decisive Dividend Corp2.38-0.070
Diamcor Mining0.10+0.0050
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.180.00
166787
162131
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin44892.24+5.17%
Etherium1721.46+1.17%
Dash132.66+0.06%
Litecoin173.96+1.59%
Ripple0.3636+2.54%
EOS.IO3.459-0.92%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
168788
Real Estate
4351224
2122 Hwy 95
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$59,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
167319