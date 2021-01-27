169042
168540
Business  

Banks report disruptions as traders pile into BlackBerry, GameStop shares

Social media stock frenzy

The Canadian Press - | Story: 323226

TORONTO - Stock halts and trading platform outages disrupted markets as Canadian investors joined an internet-based frenzy and piled into stocks such as BlackBerry, GameStop and AMC Entertainment.

Trading in BlackBerry shares was halted twice Wednesday by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada as the Toronto-listed shares surged more than 40 per cent and recorded nearly three times its average volume.

Investing forum TradingView says its website saw a 514 per cent increase in Canadian visitors to its BlackBerry stock page in the past three days and a 1,500 per cent increase in Canadians clicking on its GameStop stock page.

An RBC spokeswoman says there was a brief intermittent outage in online banking Wednesday morning that has since been resolved, after the bank tweeted that access to RBC Direct Investing had been temporarily unavailable.

TD Canada Trust said through its Twitter account that there had been a service disruption and that its investing help line was receiving a very high volumes of calls resulting in long wait times.

While the banks did not identify the cause of the disruptions, the outages come amid a social-media based push that has fuelled huge price gains and high trading volume for BlackBerry, GameStop and other stocks.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.81-0.060
Metalex Ventures0.090-0.0100
Russel Metals23.76-0.24
Copper Mountain Mining2.11-0.18
Colorado Resources0.710.00
Mission Ready Services0.32-0.035
Decisive Dividend Corp2.45+0.20
Diamcor Mining0.10-0.0050
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.16-0.030
166787
163912
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin38751.52-0.84%
Etherium1577.51-1.45%
Dash122.84-1.21%
Litecoin157.06+0.40%
Ripple0.3205-10.09%
EOS.IO3.2+0.03%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
165959
Real Estate
4309281
#115 3175 De Montreuil Court
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$300,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
167842
Press Room
167366