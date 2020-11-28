165834
Encouraging shoppers to buy local this holiday season

Small Business Saturday

The Canadian Press - | Story: 317721

A new retail shopping event has arrived, encouraging consumers to support local, independent businesses during the holiday season.

Small Business Saturday, wedged between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, is the latest sales campaign aimed at holiday shoppers.

But unlike its larger retail counterparts, which tend to shine a spotlight on big box stores, Small Business Saturday suggests consumers support their neighbourhood mom-and-pop shops.

The day comes during the critical holiday shopping season as many small businesses struggle to survive the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Laura Jones, executive vice-president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, says 2020 has been one of the toughest year's ever for many businesses.

She says the retail event is urging people to support small businesses online, using curbside pick-up or in-person shopping where possible.

