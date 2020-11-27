166097
154546
Business  

Retailers look to Black Friday as COVID-19 moves many sales online

Black Friday in a pandemic

The Canadian Press - | Story: 317591

Black Friday, the one-day shopping bonanza known for its big bargains and large crowds, has arrived.

While rising COVID-19 cases and weeks of staggered deals have muted the usual fanfare of the shopping event, retailers are banking on today's sales to bolster their bottom line.

Retail analysts say some bargain hunters are still expected to shop in brick-and-mortar stores, where possible, in the hopes of snagging a doorbuster deal.

But they say the majority of this year's Black Friday purchases are expected to be made online.

Eric Morris, head of retail at Google Canada, says e-commerce in Canada has doubled during the pandemic.

He says given ongoing lockdowns and in-store capacity limits, online sales are expected to be strong today and remain heightened over the holiday shopping season.

Indeed, big box stores, which often attract the largest lineups and crowds on Black Friday, have moved most promotions online.

Yet although Black Friday's top sellers tend to be big-ticket electronics, some shoppers might be on the hunt for deals on more basic items.

Lisa Hutcheson, managing partner at consulting firm J.C. Williams Group, says some shoppers may take advantage of today's sales to "stock up and hunker down for the winter."

Black Friday, which started as a post-Thanksgiving sale in the United States, has gained in popularity in Canada in recent years.

It's also become an increasingly important sales event for retailers, along with Cyber Monday, overshadowing Boxing Day.

Robin Sahota, managing director and Canadian retail lead for professional services firm Accenture, says retailers might be saving some special discounts for Cyber Monday.

“It's going to be a day where retailers look to add some sweeteners to entice consumers, particularly with the pull forward of Black Friday," he says. "I think folks will be seeking out something special on Cyber Monday.”

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.950.00
Metalex Ventures0.0400.00
Russel Metals21.33+0.12
Copper Mountain Mining1.50+0.030
Colorado Resources0.710.00
Mission Ready Services0.19+0.030
Decisive Dividend Corp2.62+0.020
Diamcor Mining0.080+0.0050
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.18-0.0050
162602
161974
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin21833.82-2.83%
Etherium655.04-3.76%
Dash116.02-3.41%
Litecoin87.75-5.19%
Ripple0.6894-0.86%
EOS.IO3.681-4.32%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
162299
Real Estate
3525585
206-1083 Sunset Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$489,900
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
165846
163919