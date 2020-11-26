165362
Tech, metals, mining nudge S&P/TSX composite higher in early trading

TSX up in early trading

The Canadian Press - | Story: 317491

Canada's main stock index edged higher in early trading, boosted by gains in the technology, metals and mining sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 3.61 points at 17,316.68.

U.S. stock markets were closed for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.88 cents US compared with 76.91 cents US on Wednesday.

The January crude contract was down 37 cents at US$45.34 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down three cents at US$2.93 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$6.00 at US$1,817.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up three cents at US$3.36 a pound.

