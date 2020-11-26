165276
164076
Business  

Viral sensation 'Brokinis' will make appearance on Dragons' Den tonight

Brokinis on Dragons' Den

- | Story: 317433

After going viral in the summer and selling out of stock, Brokinis is back and making a splash.

The Toronto-based swimwear company skyrocketed to popularity in August for its outlandish bikini-style swimwear for men. Their story was picked up internationally, and customers wiped out their inventory in a matter of days.

That surge in popularity caught the eye of the folks at CBC's Dragons' Den, and Brokinis will soon be back in the national spotlight.

"We actually filmed the segment about a week after we went viral in the summer," says co-founder Taylor Field. "After we went viral, they reached out to us and we weren't really sure if we wanted to do it, but we thought that it would be a great life experience, so we agreed."

Field is unable to say exactly how the pitch went or whether or not a deal was made.

"We had a riot doing our pitch, I don't think the Dragons have ever seen a product quite like ours before," says Field. "We never expected to be on television with this stupid product we made as a joke, so we decided to just have fun with it."

The Brokini boys have also expanded their product line. There are three new patterns, and they are fully restocked, along with a twist on a product you're seeing everywhere these days.

"We tried to sell masks on Facebook, but Facebook wouldn't let us since people were price gouging masks at the beginning of the pandemic," says Field. "So we decided to call our masks 'face condoms' and we had no problem."

The Brokinis duo will make their appearance on Dragons' Den tonight at 9 p.m.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Brokinis (@brokinis)

 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.95+0.0100
Metalex Ventures0.040+0.0050
Russel Metals21.21+0.080
Copper Mountain Mining1.47+0.090
Colorado Resources0.710.00
Mission Ready Services0.16+0.0050
Decisive Dividend Corp2.60+0.11
Diamcor Mining0.075+0.0050
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.18+0.0050
162602
166052
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin22282.6-8.92%
Etherium680.1-8.61%
Dash118.83-11.12%
Litecoin90.56-15.44%
Ripple0.6776-19.30%
EOS.IO3.786-15.68%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
164553
Real Estate
4259847
Kelowna
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$939,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
163538
162271