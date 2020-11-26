Viral sensation 'Brokinis' will make appearance on Dragons' Den tonight

Photo: Brokinis

After going viral in the summer and selling out of stock, Brokinis is back and making a splash.

The Toronto-based swimwear company skyrocketed to popularity in August for its outlandish bikini-style swimwear for men. Their story was picked up internationally, and customers wiped out their inventory in a matter of days.

That surge in popularity caught the eye of the folks at CBC's Dragons' Den, and Brokinis will soon be back in the national spotlight.

"We actually filmed the segment about a week after we went viral in the summer," says co-founder Taylor Field. "After we went viral, they reached out to us and we weren't really sure if we wanted to do it, but we thought that it would be a great life experience, so we agreed."

Field is unable to say exactly how the pitch went or whether or not a deal was made.

"We had a riot doing our pitch, I don't think the Dragons have ever seen a product quite like ours before," says Field. "We never expected to be on television with this stupid product we made as a joke, so we decided to just have fun with it."

The Brokini boys have also expanded their product line. There are three new patterns, and they are fully restocked, along with a twist on a product you're seeing everywhere these days.

"We tried to sell masks on Facebook, but Facebook wouldn't let us since people were price gouging masks at the beginning of the pandemic," says Field. "So we decided to call our masks 'face condoms' and we had no problem."

The Brokinis duo will make their appearance on Dragons' Den tonight at 9 p.m.