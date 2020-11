Photo: All rights reserved. Elon Musk

Tesla boss Elon Musk has passed philanthropist Bill Gates to become the world's second-richest person.



Thanks to a surge in Tesla's share price, Musk's total net worth now stands at $127.9 billion according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.



Musk takes the number two spot behind Jeff Bezos a week after passing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg for third place on the list.



New dad Musk is now $54 billion behind Amazon CEO Bezos.