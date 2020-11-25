166025
164246
Business  

S&P/TSX composite edges lower in early trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

TSX lower in early trading

The Canadian Press - | Story: 317372

Canada's main stock index edged lower in early trading, weighed down by losses in the financial, energy and metals and mining sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 4.55 points at 17,269.70.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 116.88 points at 29,929.36. The S&P 500 index was down 7.78 points at 3,627.63, while the Nasdaq composite was up 31.74 points at 12,068.53.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.83 cents US compared with 76.73 cents US on Tuesday.

The January crude contract was up 61 cents at US$45.52 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down less than a penny at US$2.90 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$5.60 at US$1,810.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was down less than a penny at US$3.30 a pound.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.940.00
Metalex Ventures0.0350.00
Russel Metals20.97+0.040
Copper Mountain Mining1.380.00
Colorado Resources0.710.00
Mission Ready Services0.16+0.0050
Decisive Dividend Corp2.490.00
Diamcor Mining0.0700.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.160.00
162602
162132
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin25044.93+0.34%
Etherium781.23-0.89%
Dash146.21-1.97%
Litecoin114.78-1.49%
Ripple0.9207-0.22%
EOS.IO4.739+0.92%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
163920
Real Estate
4254732
155 Hartman Road
5 bedrooms 2 baths
$599,900
more details
162893
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165850
Press Room
164390
163919