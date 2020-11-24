BC CBD products make Hong Kong luxury debut

Photo: Glacier Media

A Ladner greenhouse that’s made the switch to cannabis has gone international.

Pure Sunfarms this week announced its brand will be appearing as part of a limited-edition Lane Crawford CBD-infused gift set to be sold in the luxury department store’s holiday pop-up shops in Hong Kong.

It's Pure Sunfarms first international appearance, a result of a partnership between Altum International Limited’s Found, Asia-Pacific’s first CBD retail platform and café, and Lane Crawford, a luxury department store in China.

The co-branded holiday pop-up shops aim to educate consumers and elevate awareness about CBD.

The company notes luxury gift sets available for purchase at the pop-up shops will feature Pure Sunfarms’ CBD gummies created specifically for the Hong Kong consumer, among other CBD-inspired items such as chocolates, bath salts, and tea bags.

“We’re so pleased for the Pure Sunfarms’ brand to make its debut internationally, alongside such prestigious and progressive partners as Altum and Lane Crawford,” said Mandesh Dosanjh, president and CEO of Pure Sunfarms.

“This is just the beginning of what’s to come for Pure Sunfarms as we look to share our love our plants and B.C.-grown cannabis products with the global cannabis market.”

The pop-up shops will run through to the end of December.

Before the legalization of cannabis in 2018, Village Farms partnered with Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. to form a new venture called Pure Sunfarms.

The plan is to have 2.2 million square feet of production space at the facility converted to cannabis.

Having already converted 1.1 million square feet, Pure Sunfarms is currently converting a second 1.1 million square feet, which is expected to double annual output capacity to 150,000 kilograms.

The company also holds an option on an additional greenhouse facility, currently owned and operated by Village Farms, which could further increase the total production area by approximately 2.6 million square feet.