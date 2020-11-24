S&P/TSX composite surges higher in early trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

Photo: The Canadian Press

Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit advance in a broad-based rally, while U.S. stock markets were mixed in early trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 123.06 points at 17,217.59.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 293.41 points at 29,884.68. The S&P 500 index was up 21.24 points at 3,598.83, while the Nasdaq composite was down 7.77 points at 11,872.86.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.51 cents US compared with 76.44 cents US on Monday.

The January crude contract was up 89 cents at US$43.95 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up six cents at US$2.89 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$35.70 at US$1,802.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was up three cents at US$3.29 a pound.