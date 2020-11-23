165834
North American stock markets rise as vaccine news boosts energy sector

Vaccine news pushes stocks

The Canadian Press - | Story: 317186

Canada's main stock index rose alongside U.S. markets, as news of another COVID-19 vaccine boosted investors' outlook for the economy and oil demand.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 75.43 points at 17,094.53.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 327.79 points at 29,591.27, the S&P 500 index was up 20.05 points at 3,577.59, while the Nasdaq composite was up 25.66 points at 11,880.63.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.44 cents US compared with 76.51 cents US on Friday.

The January crude oil contract was up 64 cents at US$43.06 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up more than five cents at about US$2.82 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$34.60 at US$1,837.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was down more than three cents at nearly US$3.26 a pound.

Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin24120.8+0.04%
Etherium800.08+9.09%
Dash124.83+5.52%
Litecoin116.17+7.13%
Ripple0.8032+37.93%
EOS.IO4.438+10.73%
Data from CryptoCompare
