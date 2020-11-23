164522
162604
Business  

US tells GM to recall nearly 6 million trucks with Takata inflators

Massive GM truck recall

The Canadian Press - | Story: 317136

The U.S. is making General Motors recall and repair nearly 6 million big pickup trucks and SUVs equipped with potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.

The decision announced Monday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will cost the automaker an estimated $1.2 billion, about one third of its net income this year.

GM had petitioned the agency four times starting in 2016 to avoid a recall, contending the air bag inflator canisters have been safe on the road and in testing. But owners responded by accusing the company of putting profits over safety.

Takata used volatile ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to fill air bags in a crash. But the chemical can deteriorate when exposed to heat and humidity and explode with too much force, blowing apart a metal canister and spewing shrapnel.

Twenty-seven people have been killed worldwide by the exploding inflators including 18 in the U.S.

It took the agency more than four years to arrive at its decision, which comes toward the end of President Donald Trump's four-year term.

Twenty-seven people, including 18 in the U.S., have been killed and hundreds injured by Takata inflators worldwide.

NHTSA said in a prepared statement that it analyzed all available data on the air bags, including engineering and statistical analyses, aging tests and field data.

“Based on this information and information provided to the petition’s public docket, NHTSA concluded that the GM inflators in question are at risk of the same type of explosion after long-term exposure to high heat and humidity as other recalled Takata inflators,” the agency said.

The company has 30 days to give NHTSA a proposed schedule for notifying vehicle owners and starting the recall, the statement said.

Drivers can check to see if their vehicles have been recalled by going to https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls and keying in their 17-digit vehicle identification number

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.04+0.050
Metalex Ventures0.0350.00
Russel Metals21.02+0.23
Copper Mountain Mining1.34+0.030
Colorado Resources0.710.00
Mission Ready Services0.14-0.010
Decisive Dividend Corp2.190.00
Diamcor Mining0.0700.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.16+0.0100
162602
164553
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin24071.76-0.16%
Etherium771.47+5.19%
Dash120.15+1.56%
Litecoin113.1+4.30%
Ripple0.6913+18.71%
EOS.IO4.177+4.22%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
162154
Real Estate
4261696
#108-778 Rutland Rd N.
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$335,000
more details
161329
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161336
Press Room
164977
162268