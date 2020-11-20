165834
Business  

Lululemon Athletica names Meghan Frank as chief financial officer

Lululemon names new CFO

The Canadian Press - | Story: 316931

Lululemon Athletica Inc. has announced the promotion of Meghan Frank to the post of chief financial officer.

Lululemon says Frank will become the company’s first female CFO when she takes over the job officially on Monday.

Frank joined Lululemon in 2016 as senior vice-president of financial planning and analysis.

She has served as interim co-CFO since April when the company announced the departure of Patrick Guido from role.

Guido left Lululemon to become chief financial officer at Asbury Automotive Group Inc., an automotive retail and service company.

Before working at Lululemon, Frank held senior roles at Ross Stores and J.Crew.

