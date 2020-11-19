165276
164265
Business  

Postmedia tells Unifor local of buyout, layoff plan to cut Vancouver salary expenses

Axe falls at Postmedia

The Canadian Press - | Story: 316876

Postmedia has notified unionized employees in Vancouver that it wants to reduce salary expenses there by 15 per cent through a voluntary buyout program or layoffs.

Unifor Local 2000 represents Postmedia employees at the Vancouver Province and Vancouver Sun — separate daily newspapers in British Columbia's biggest city.

The number of Postmedia employees involved with the downsizing wasn't immediately available.

It's the latest cost-cutting initiative this year at Canada's largest newspaper group, which also owns the National Post, Toronto Sun and other digital and print publications.

Conventional media businesses across Canada saw a major drop in advertising revenue after the COVID-19 closures in the pandemic's first wave.

Financial results issued last month by the Toronto-based company says it ended its 2020 financial year on Aug. 31 with a $16.2 million loss over 12 months, compared with a $6.3 million loss in fiscal 2019.

For the full year, Postmedia's compensation expenses, which include salaries and wages, fell 32.5 per cent or $72.8 million to $151.2 million for the year ended Aug. 31.

Excluding the impact of the federal COVID wage subsidies and journalism tax credits, Postmedia's compensation expenses fell $35.0 million, or 15.2 per cent from last year.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.94-0.020
Metalex Ventures0.035-0.0050
Russel Metals20.38+0.080
Copper Mountain Mining1.20-0.0100
Colorado Resources0.710.00
Mission Ready Services0.140.00
Decisive Dividend Corp2.08+0.080
Diamcor Mining0.0700.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.160.00
162602
163948
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin23452.37+0.00%
Etherium622.07+0.28%
Dash108.26-0.09%
Litecoin107.39-0.21%
Ripple0.3973+0.00%
EOS.IO3.471-0.23%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
162154
Real Estate
4319764
199-1999 Highway 97S
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$274,500
more details
165389
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165881
Press Room
165846
162268