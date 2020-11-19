Canada-Britain trade negotiation in final stages as Dec. 31 tariff deadline looms

Photo: The Canadian Press

Canada and Britain say they are in the final stages of negotiating a new trade deal before a Dec. 31 deadline.

That would prevent Canadian products from seafood to steaks and autos from being slapped with new tariffs when Britain leaves the European Union.

The spokeswoman for Trade Minister Mary Ng says Canada is hard at work on an interim agreement with Britain to replace the pact with the European Union that currently covers trade between the two countries.

"We understand that time is short. That's why Canada is at the table, working hard to get a good agreement to ensure continuity, predictability and stability for Canadian businesses, exporters, and workers," Youmy Han said in a statement to The Canadian Press.

"A deal is within reach and we continue to work with the U.K. to move this forward."

Britain's decision to leave the EU after its Brexit referendum means that the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, or CETA, will no longer apply to the country at the end of the year.

Han said Canada is seeking "a transitional agreement based on CETA as an interim measure once the Brexit period ends" but that government negotiators won't finalize anything "that isn't the best deal possible for Canadians."

A spokesman for Britain's international trade department said it is committed to "seeking to secure a continuity trade deal with Canada before the end of the (Brexit) transition period, and trade talks are at an advanced stage and progressing well."

A deal would protect the $33-billion trading relationship between the two countries and "will provide stability for British exporters and act as a stepping-stone to a deeper trading relationship with Canada in the future," said the British statement.

Trevor Kennedy, the policy director of the Business Council of Canada, said Britain remains a key European trading partner for Canada, and if a new deal isn't reached Canadian firms will lose out on the market access they secured under CETA.

Japan and South Korea have already rolled over their old EU trade deals with Britain, while Australia, New Zealand and the U.S. are working on new agreements, Kennedy told the House of Commons trade committee this week.

"Some of these talks appear to be advanced and if (they) are in place without a transitional deal for Canada, it could result in Canadian firms losing their market share and first-mover advantage that we secured under CETA."

Mark Agnew, the international policy director for the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, said that without a new bilateral deal tariffs of at least 10 per cent on Canadian exports such as lobster, beef and autos would kick in on Jan. 1, 2021.

"The short answer is that Brexit matters for Canadian businesses," Agnew told the trade committee.