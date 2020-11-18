Fire logs that smell like KFC available in Canada for first time

Photo: KFC

The smell of chestnuts won't be the only scent being roasted over an open fire this year as Kentucky Fried Chicken has brought its fried-chicken scented fire logs to Canada.

The fast-food chain is selling its limited-time 11 herbs and spices fire log at all Canadian Tire stores across Canada.

The logs are being sold in Canadian stores and online for the first time since being launched in the United States in 2018.

“It’s the comfort of a warm fire and the delicious aroma of our world-famous fried chicken that makes the KFC 11 herbs and spices fire log a truly heart-warming and hunger-inducing experience for all,” said Samantha Redman, chief marketing officer at KFC Canada.

The logs are designed and manufactured by Enviro-Log.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming consumer demand for the KFC Firelog over the past two years and are proud that through our long-term partnership with Canadian Tire, we are now able to make it available to Canadian fans that crave KFC’s 11 Herbs & Spices,” said Ross McRoy, CEO of Enviro-Log, Inc.