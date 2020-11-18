165076
Rogers Media cancels local Breakfast Television shows in Calgary and Vancouver

Rogers Media is laying off several of its on-air personnel and others as it cancels the current versions of Breakfast Television shows in Calgary and Vancouver.

A statement from the company says "a small percentage" of its staff across the country will be leaving Rogers Sports and Media.

It didn't comment on individual tweets from several people who say they're reluctantly leaving Rogers radio or television stations.

They include anchor and reporter Steve Gow, at News 957 in Halifax and Russ Lacate, a longtime weather forecaster in Vancouver.

An email statement from Rogers Media spokeswoman Andrea Goldstein says it's adjusting to a major shift in its industry due to the effects of a switch to digital media and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It says that the Breakfast Television brand will remain and a new version of the morning show will air on six Citytv stations starting in the new year.

It also says there will be programming changes at some radio stations, although the statement didn't identify them.

