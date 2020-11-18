165076
165274
Business  

After long wait, scripted shows return to network schedules

Scripted TV shows return

The Canadian Press - | Story: 316687

After the coronavirus pandemic sidelined creators and led to a delayed start of the traditional fall television season, scripted shows are beginning to return to network schedules.

Not all of them, not yet. But the return was most apparent the week after the election, and already there are winners and losers.

Dick Wolf's Chicago-based trilogy of dramas is back, and all three shows finished among the Nielsen company's 20 most-watched programs last week.

CBS' “Young Sheldon” led the path for comedies. ABC's “Station 19” and “Grey's Anatomy” were strong performers, along with CBS' “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

But there are signs that viewers aren't immediately returning to old habits. A CBS double-header of “S.W.A.T.” episodes on Wednesday fell flat, with neither episode reaching 3 million viewers.

Similarly, NBC's long-playing “Law & Order: SVU” reached only 3 million people for its season debut.

Former President Barack Obama had drawing power. “60 Minutes” landed as the week's most-watched non-football program as it featured an Obama interview hawking his new book.

NBC was the most popular network, averaging 5.9 million viewers in prime time. ABC had 4.94 million viewers and Fox had 4.89 million. CBS averaged 4.1 million, Univision had 1.2 million and both Ion Television and Telemundo averaged just under 1 million viewers.

Fox News Channel was the most-watched cable channel, averaging 3.36 million viewers for the week. CNN had 2.36 million, MSNBC had 2.15 million, ESPN had 2.04 million and Hallmark had 1.67 million.

ABC's “World News Tonight” led the evening newscasts, averaging 9.9 million viewers. NBC's “Nightly News” had 8.3 million and “CBS Evening News” had 5.9 million.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.960.00
Metalex Ventures0.0400.00
Russel Metals20.300.00
Copper Mountain Mining1.210.00
Colorado Resources0.710.00
Mission Ready Services0.140.00
Decisive Dividend Corp1.900.00
Diamcor Mining0.0700.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.160.00
162602
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin23471.87+0.87%
Etherium623.08-1.92%
Dash103.93-4.99%
Litecoin93.21-7.44%
Ripple0.3789-4.78%
EOS.IO3.394-5.27%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
Real Estate
4307585
302-1550 Dickson Ave
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$409,000
more details
162893
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165881
Press Room
163919