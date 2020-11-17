165257
Business  

Indigenous group Natural Law Energy inks deal with TC Energy to invest in Keystone XL

Indigenous buy into XL

The Canadian Press - | Story: 316583

TC Energy Corp. says it has signed a deal to allow Indigenous group Natural Law Energy to invest up to $1 billion in the Keystone XL pipeline project.

Natural Law Energy represents four First Nations in Alberta and one in Saskatchewan.

The investment is contingent on NLE securing financing and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021. The agreement also contemplates it pursuing an interest in future projects.

The five First Nations include the Nekaneet First Nation in Saskatchewan and the Ermineskin Cree Nation, Montana First Nation, Louis Bull Tribe and Saddle Lake Cree Nation in Alberta.

TC Energy approved construction of the project to transport up to 830,000 barrels per day of oil from Alberta to Nebraska earlier this year after the Alberta government agreed to invest and guarantee a project loan.

The pipeline expansion project's future is still in doubt, however, as Democratic president-elect Joe Biden has said he would cancel its vital presidential permit.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.050.00
Metalex Ventures0.035-0.0050
Russel Metals20.09-0.35
Copper Mountain Mining1.20-0.040
Colorado Resources0.710.00
Mission Ready Services0.140.00
Decisive Dividend Corp1.90-0.050
Diamcor Mining0.0700.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.180.00
162602
162132
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin22739+3.21%
Etherium617.36+1.64%
Dash105.92-0.27%
Litecoin95.14-1.60%
Ripple0.3886+2.91%
EOS.IO3.556+4.59%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
156434
Real Estate
4283459
2612 Applewood Rd
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$630,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163918
Press Room
162894