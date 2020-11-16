164898
North American stock markets up in early trading to start the week

Markets up in early trading

Gains in the energy and financial sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index higher, while U.S. stock markets also rose in early trading in the wake of positive test results for a second potential COVID-19 vaccine.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 68.73 points at 16,744.37.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 321.57 points at 29,801.38. The S&P 500 index was up 25.49 points at 3,610.64, while the Nasdaq composite was up 53.41 points at 11,882.70.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.44 cents US compared with 76.06 cents US on Friday.

The December crude oil contract was up US$1.67 at US$41.80 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 20 cents at US$2.79 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up 80 cents at US$1,887.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was up six cents at US$3.24 a pound.

