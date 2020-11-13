165076
S&P/TSX composite up in early trading, U.S. stock markets rise

Canada's main stock index rose in early trading as most sectors inched higher, alongside U.S. stock markets.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 136.39 points at 16,718.57.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 212.48 points at 29,292.65, the S&P 500 index was up 22.40 points at 3,559.41, while the Nasdaq composite was up 66.18 points at 11,775.77.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.12 cents US compared with 76.20 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude contract was down 35 cents US at US$40.77 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 8.4 cents US at US$3.06 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$19 at US$1,892.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up just over 3 cents US at nearly US$3.18 a pound.

