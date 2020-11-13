Closed theatres, nervous moviegoers push Cineplex to $121.2M loss

Photo: The Canadian Press

Temporary COVID-19 shutdowns pushed sales at Canada's largest theatre chain' down by more than 85 per cent and resulted in 91 per cent fewer moviegoers during the peak summer period.

Cineplex Inc. reported a third-quarter net loss of $121.2 million or $1.91 per share, down from the $13.4 million or 21-cents-per-share profit it reported last year at the same time.

The Toronto-based theatre operator said its revenue was $61 million in the three months ending Sept. 30, down from $418.4 million during the same period in 2019.

Analysts expected Cineplex to lose $57.3 million or $1.31 per share, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

The company, which is pursuing a legal suit against U.K.-based former suitor Cineworld, also said it has raised an extra $303 million in credit, materially reduced net cash lease outflows by about $58 million and received about $22.5 million in wage subsidies from the government.

“Cineplex is a resilient organization and we remain confident in our financial position and business recovery plans, despite the tough industry and economic conditions," Cineplex president and chief executive Ellis Jacob said in a release Friday.

His assertions about the company's resiliency come as Cineplex has had a troubling year. Constantly changing public health restrictions have caused the chain to open and close theatres in COVID-19 hot spots like Toronto repeatedly.

To reduce the impact of such closures, Cineplex temporarily laid off some staff, slashed salaries and tried to negotiate rent deals with landlords.

Even when open, there have been struggles. Local health regulations have greatly reduced the number of moviegoers Cineplex can welcome at a time and the chain has had to pay for increased sanitization and the costs that come with physically distancing guests and protecting staff.

Only 1.6 million people visited the movies when they were open during the quarter, down from 17.5 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Those that made visits have seen few of the big blockbusters originally planned for the year because studios and distributors have been pulling new releases and rescheduling them for 2021, when they hope the virus will be more contained.