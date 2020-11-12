165362
Telus announces new agriculture technology division

The Canadian Press - | Story: 316187

Telus Corp. is launching a new agriculture technology division with a goal of transforming the global food system.

Telus chief executive Darren Entwistle says the new entity, called Telus Agriculture, can improve decision making by food producers and consumers.

It will offer expertise in communications, data collection and artificial intelligence.

It already works with more than 1,200 experts in Canada, the United States, Mexico and other countries.

Telus Agriculture will also add Florida-based AFS Technologies and California-based Agrian to its holdings.

They are the latest in a series of acquisitions made by Telus over the past year, mostly in the United States and Canada.

"Our efforts to optimize food production will contribute to a better yield of food supply to meet the ever-growing requirements of our hungry planet," Entwistle said in a statement.

