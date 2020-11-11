165076
151098
Business  

Manulife third quarter profit surges to $2.07 billion while core earnings slip

Manulife profit surges

The Canadian Press - | Story: 316148

Manulife Financial Corp. beat expectations as its net income attributable to shareholders surged to $2.07 billion in the third quarter.

The Toronto-based insurer says it earned $1.04 per diluted share in the three months ended Sept. 30, up from 35 cents per share of $723 million a year earlier.

The net profit gains were the result of equity markets, interest rates and variable annuity guarantee liabilities, compared with losses in the prior year quarter which included a $500-million charge.

Core earnings decreased 4.8 per cent to $1.45 billion or 73 cents per share, compared with $1.53 billion or 76 cents per share in the third quarter of 2019.

Manulife was expected to earn 70 cents per share in core earnings and 51 cents per share in net income, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

New business fell to $460 million from $526 million on weaker activity in Asia and the U.S. Total annual premium equivalent revenue was down two per cent to $1.43 billion.

"While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt economies worldwide, the overall demand for our products was robust," stated Roy Gori, Manulife's president and CEO.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.03-0.020
Metalex Ventures0.0400.00
Russel Metals19.89-0.070
Copper Mountain Mining1.16-0.030
Colorado Resources0.710.00
Mission Ready Services0.14+0.0050
Decisive Dividend Corp1.82+0.020
Diamcor Mining0.0750.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.150.00
162602
162156
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin20663.18+0.21%
Etherium604.44-0.73%
Dash99.39+9.20%
Litecoin76.89-0.94%
Ripple0.3362+0.30%
EOS.IO3.263-0.21%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
153224
Real Estate
4243661
# 26 380 Providence Avenue
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$519,800
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
162894