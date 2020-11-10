Global rally slows, but optimism over vaccine remains high

Photo: NYSE

The big rally for markets worldwide is slowing on Tuesday, but optimism remains high that the global economy may still be on track for a return to normal.

It’s the second straight day that rising hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine have investors reordering which stocks they see winning and losing, and the rotations are leaving U.S. stock indexes mixed in morning trading. Treasury yields and oil, meanwhile, are holding their big gains from a day before or adding a little more amid the increased confidence in the economy.

The S&P 500 was 0.2% lower, as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern time. The relatively small movement, though, belies a lot of churning going on underneath the surface. Roughly two out of three stocks in the index were rising.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 222 points, or 0.8%, at 29,380, while the Nasdaq composite was down 1.3%.

The flashpoint for all the moves was Monday’s announcement from Pfizer that a potential COVID-19 vaccine it’s developing with German partner BioNTech may be 90% effective, based on early but incomplete test results.

“This offers a ray of hope that the market did not hesitate to take advantage of,” Tai Hui of J.P. Morgan Asset Management said in a report.

Gains in the financial, telecom and utility sectors helped push Canada's main stock index higher in early trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 33.15 points at 16,509.01.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.76 cents US compared to an average of 77.10 cents US on Monday.

Many stock markets around the world rose a second day on Tuesday amid the optimism, from London to Hong Kong.

Stocks of smaller U.S. companies, which tend to move more with expectations for the economy than their huge, multinational counterparts, were rising more than the rest of the U.S. market. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks was up 0.9%.

The Big Tech stocks that carried the stock market through the pandemic, meanwhile, are suddenly facing more scrutiny about whether they still deserve such high prices. Their stocks soared through 2020, continuing a powerful and yearslong run, on expectations that they’ll continue to sell phones, internet services and software regardless of whether the economy is in lockdown mode.

Amazon, which is one of those Big Tech stay-at-home winners, fell 2.7%. It also is facing antitrust charges filed by European Union regulators on Tuesday that accuse it of using its access to data to gain an unfair advantage over merchants using its platform.

The S&P 500 is already up more than 8% in November so far. Not only are hopes for a coronavirus vaccine helping to lift markets, so is clearing uncertainty about who will control the government next year.

Democrat Joe Biden over the weekend clinched the last of the electoral votes needed to become the next president. Republicans, meanwhile, appear likely to keep control of the Senate.

That’s a “Goldilocks” scenario for many investors because it could mean low tax rates and other pro-business policies remain while a more stable and predictable set of policies come out of the White House. More than anything, though, a Biden win would wipe out the uncertainty that dogged the market through the long, vicious fight for the White House.