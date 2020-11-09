164897
BMO shuffles executive ranks, brings in new CFO with U.S. market experience

BMO Financial Group says it is shuffling its executives and bringing in a new chief financial officer.

The bank says Tayfun Tuzun will join BMO on Nov. 16 and become CFO at the start of next year.

Tuzun will join the bank first as deputy CFO, but be promoted following a brief transition period.

Tuzun has served as CFO at Cincinnati-based Fifth Third Bank since 2013 and was chosen for his experience in the U.S. financial services market.

He will replace BMO's current CFO Tom Flynn, who has been with the bank since 1992 and will become a vice chair.

As part of the changes, general counsel Simon Fish will become special advisor to the CEO and Sharon Haward-Laird will take on Fish's former role.

