TikTok's first Canadian GM shares how app plans to find its groove

Photo: Norman Wong

When President Donald Trump was ramping up his efforts to ban social media platform TikTok in the U.S. over security concerns earlier this year, the company behind the Chinese-bred app was quietly making inroads in another market: Canada.

TikTok, a smartphone app for making and watching short videos, spent the last few months setting up an office in Toronto and hired 50 employees to work there while entertaining Walmart, Oracle and Microsoft bids for its business south of the border.

The Trump administration has tried to ban TikTok on the grounds that it is a security threat, citing its Chinese owner, ByteDance and the possibility that the Chinese government could spy on users. Trump's executive order to cut TikTok off from vital technical services was set to take effect Nov. 12, but is now on hold as a lawsuit from several U.S. content creators proceeds.

In the meantime, the "bite-sized" video app's new Canadian general manager Daniel Habashi wants users here to know "we are here to stay and we are excited about our future in Canada without question."

"Our commitment to grow the platform locally is unchanged," Habashi told The Canadian Press recently.

While he wouldn't discuss the U.S. situation due to the ongoing court case, Habashi opened up about how TikTok plans to find its groove in Canada — even during a pandemic.

With most people at home for longer periods and COVID-19 boredom setting in, the app is bustling with millions of users lip syncing, dancing and singing and brands like Tim Hortons and Wealthsimple vying for their attention.

TikTok, which was founded by Beijing tech company ByteDance in 2016 and merged with competitor platform Musical.ly in August 2018, has been catapulted to top download lists and become a favourite to just about every member of Generation Z in North America.

Habashi, whose resume includes stints at Microsoft, Instagram, Facebook and even the Soho House members' club, is keen on keeping that hype and engagement up — and the stakes are high.

Trendy social media apps don't always stay successful for long. Explosive growth can create unwieldy companies, and international growth comes with a host of regulatory and legal navigational challenges. And despite popularity, apps may fail to catch on with a wide enough audience.

Keeping TikTok growing in Canada will involve capitalizing on local trends, said Habashi.

"We take a market-led approach, which means we focus on content that resonates with Canadians and there's a huge appetite from Canadians around learning content specifically, he said, mentioning instructional TikToks about how to cook a steak or chemistry projects you can do with your kids as an example.

"If the audience finds it engaging, we ensure that it's readily available and accessible on TikTok."

"We continue to see growth across all demographics and especially around the COVID period, we saw a lot of multi-generational TikToks, where you saw not just the creators themselves, but millennials all the way through to grandparents getting involved in TikTok."

Amid all the buzz, TikTok signed the lease on a new office space in Toronto's Liberty Village neighbourhood, complete with dedicated space for creators and brands and access to a full production studio.

Over the next three years, TikTok has plans to hire about 3,000 engineers. The bulk will be in Canada, Singapore and parts of Europe.