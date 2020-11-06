165076
163108
Business  

SpaceX clears second hurdle in launching Starlink satellite internet in Canada

SpaceX net clears hurdle

The Canadian Press - | Story: 315710

Aerospace firm SpaceX has been granted a second round of government approval to provide high-speed internet to Canadians through a constellation of satellites.

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada says it approved SpaceX’s Starlink program, which aims to offer broadband internet in areas where connections tend to be unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable.

ISED's signoff comes after the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission granted its license in mid-October.

SpaceX has said it will dim the brightness of the low-earth satellites to avoid light pollution after some Canadians raise the concern during the CRTC approval process.

The company's website says it is targeting a 2020 launch for services in the northern U.S. and Canada.

After being asked when Canadians can try the service, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Nov. 5 that he was just “awaiting approval from Canadian authorities."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.10-0.0100
Metalex Ventures0.0400.00
Russel Metals18.40-0.19
Copper Mountain Mining1.27+0.090
Colorado Resources0.710.00
Mission Ready Services0.170.00
Decisive Dividend Corp1.89+0.0100
Diamcor Mining0.080-0.0050
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.150.00
162602
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin20030.07-2.35%
Etherium572.9+4.49%
Dash89.55+0.48%
Litecoin78.74+1.96%
Ripple0.3299+2.48%
EOS.IO3.259+1.78%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
162847
Real Estate
4307585
302-1550 Dickson Ave
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$409,000
more details
163946
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163918
Press Room
163919