164896
163108
Business  

Pipeline company Enbridge reports $990-million third-quarter profit

$990M profit at Enbridge

The Canadian Press - | Story: 315669

Enbridge Inc. says it earned $990 million in its latest quarter, up from $949 million in the same quarter last year.

The pipeline company says the profit amounted to 49 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from 47 cents per share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Enbridge says it earned $961 million or 48 cents per share for the quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $1.12 billion or 56 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 53 cents per share, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

In its outlook, Enbridge says it expects its distributable cash flow per share to be near the midpoint of its original guidance range of $4.50 to $4.80.

It says the outlook reflects its strong performance over the first nine months of the year, costs savings, as well as certain offsetting headwinds anticipated in the fourth quarter.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.12+0.0100
Metalex Ventures0.0400.00
Russel Metals18.51-0.080
Copper Mountain Mining1.25+0.070
Colorado Resources0.710.00
Mission Ready Services0.170.00
Decisive Dividend Corp1.93+0.050
Diamcor Mining0.080-0.0050
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.150.00
162602
162895
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin20200.02-1.52%
Etherium575.55+5.52%
Dash91.09+2.60%
Litecoin80.17+3.81%
Ripple0.3369+4.66%
EOS.IO3.281+2.47%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
Real Estate
4273570
34 1055 Lawrence Ave
0 bedrooms 1 baths
$180,000
more details
164977
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
164868
162262