162805
164869
Business  

Pembina Pipeline third-quarter net profit decreases 14 per cent to $318 million

Pembina profit decreases

The Canadian Press - | Story: 315638

Pembina Pipeline Corp. says its net income decreased 14 per cent to $318 million in the third quarter.

The Calgary-based company says it earned 51 cents per diluted share for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 66 cents per share or $370 million a year earlier.

Revenues were $1.57 billion, down from $1.7 billion while net revenues increased to $849 million from $751 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Pembina was expected to earn 52 cents per share on $1.72 billion of revenues, according to data firm Refinitiv.

Total volumes were stable at 3.45 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, compared with 3.46 million a year ago.

In March, Pembina said it would target a $100-million reduction in full-year operating, general and administrative expenses. It now expects those savings to exceed that target by about 50 per cent.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.11+0.0100
Metalex Ventures0.040-0.0050
Russel Metals18.59+0.26
Copper Mountain Mining1.18+0.060
Colorado Resources0.710.00
Mission Ready Services0.170.00
Decisive Dividend Corp1.88+0.13
Diamcor Mining0.0850.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.150.00
162602
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin20673.81+0.79%
Etherium573.14+5.08%
Dash92.07+3.71%
Litecoin81.21+5.15%
Ripple0.3305+2.48%
EOS.IO3.294+2.87%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
Real Estate
4266752
32-3850 senger rd
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$135,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163918
Press Room
162262