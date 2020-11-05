165289
162912
Business  

Canadian, US stock markets surge higher in early trading

TSX surges higher in rally

The Canadian Press - | Story: 315526

Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit advance in early trading in a broad-based rally led by the industrial and utility sectors, while U.S. stock markets also surged higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 253.80 points to 16,252.54.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones industrial average was up 364.22 points to 28,211.88. The S&P 500 index was up 61.44 points to 3,504.88, while the Nasdaq composite index was up 255.45 points to 11,846.25.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.59 cents US compared to an average of 76.12 cents US on Wednesday.

The December crude oil contract was down 24 cents at US$38.91 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up nearly three cents at US$3.07 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$33.30 at US$1,929.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was up nearly a penny at nearly US$3.12 a pound.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.12+0.020
Metalex Ventures0.0450.00
Russel Metals19.13+0.80
Copper Mountain Mining1.17+0.050
Colorado Resources0.710.00
Mission Ready Services0.170.00
Decisive Dividend Corp1.81+0.060
Diamcor Mining0.0850.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.150.00
162602
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin19834.28+6.65%
Etherium543.74+3.05%
Dash89.29+4.79%
Litecoin77.54+7.81%
Ripple0.3219+3.20%
EOS.IO3.225+4.61%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
162153
Real Estate
4268081
#45 615 Glenmeadows Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$598,900
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
162262