Canadian Tire raises quarterly dividend; profit and sales up

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. reported a surge in sales in its third quarter as the pandemic continued to encourage one-stop shopping and a larger "basket size" as shoppers stocked up to avoid multiple trips to the store.

"We believe that the macro trend with respect to the one-stop shop is here to stay, at least over the winter and while the pandemic is ongoing," Canadian Tire president and CEO Greg Hicks told an investor call on Thursday.

The retailer raised its dividend as it reported higher profit and revenues, saying it will pay a quarterly dividend of $1.175 per share, up from $1.1375 per share.

The increased payment to shareholders came as Canadian Tire reported a profit attributable to shareholders of $296.3 million or $4.84 per diluted share, up from $197.2 million or $3.20 per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue totalled $3.99 billion, up from $3.64 billion.

Hicks called the company's third-quarter performance "a true testament to the relevancy of our brand and unique multi-category assortment."

Canadian Tire is a family of businesses that includes financial services, real estate and retail, its best-known segment.

The company's retail brands include its eponymous stores, sports equipment and clothing retailer Sport Chek, casual and industrial clothing store Mark’s, and global sportswear and workwear brand Helly Hansen based in Oslo, Norway.

The company said retail sales at Canadian Tire stores were up 25.7 per cent compared with a year ago, while Mark's retail sales rose 4.9 per cent.

SportChek retail sales fell 1.7 per cent and Helly Hansen revenue dropped 2.5 per cent in the quarter.

On a normalized basis, Canadian Tire says it earned $4.93 per diluted share in its most recent quarter, up from $3.46 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019.

Meanwhile, Hicks said the retailer is already seeing positive momentum heading into the holiday season, its busiest sales period.