164899
164869
Business  

Sun Life Financial third-quarter profit increases 10 per cent to $750 million

Sun Life profit increases

The Canadian Press - | Story: 315509

Sun Life Financial Inc. says its net profit increased 10 per cent in the third quarter as its asset management business increased 25 per cent from a year earlier.

The Toronto-based insurer says that equated to $1.28 per share, up from $1.15 per share or $681 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Underlying net income for the three months ended Sept. 30 was $842 million or $1.44 per share, compared with $809 million or $1.37 per share in the prior year.

SunLife was expected to report $1.28 per share in adjusted profits, according to the financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Insurance sales were down $4 million to $681 million while wealth sales increased to $52.7 billion, up from $41.2 billion.

Its assets under management reached nearly $1.2 trillion, up from $1.06 trillion a year ago.

"So far this year we have delivered more than $140 million of claims payments to the families of clients who have succumbed to COVID-19, and paid millions in additional pandemic related health claims," stated CEO Dean Connor.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.12+0.020
Metalex Ventures0.0450.00
Russel Metals19.13+0.80
Copper Mountain Mining1.17+0.050
Colorado Resources0.710.00
Mission Ready Services0.170.00
Decisive Dividend Corp1.81+0.060
Diamcor Mining0.0850.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.150.00
162602
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin19834.28+6.65%
Etherium543.74+3.05%
Dash89.29+4.79%
Litecoin77.54+7.81%
Ripple0.3219+3.20%
EOS.IO3.225+4.61%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
163948
Real Estate
4254732
155 Hartman Road
5 bedrooms 2 baths
$599,900
more details
161329
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
164868
163919