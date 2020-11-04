164899
160267
Business  

Indigo trims second-quarter losses as revenues increase from solid online growth

Indigo trims losses

The Canadian Press - | Story: 315391

Indigo Books & Music Inc. trimmed its losses and increased revenues in its second quarter on strong online growth.

The Toronto-based retailer says it lost $17.5 million or 63 cents per share for the three months ended Sept. 26, compared with a loss of $20.5 million or 74 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenues increased by almost one percentage point to $205.3 million from $203.4 million.

Indigo attributed the gain to a more than doubling of its online channel, with growth of 113.6 per cent, buoyed by interest in core categories of reading, wellness, at-home learning and entertainment.

The retail store network says it is recovering but is still below normal levels after facing closures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

With no outstanding debt and a cash balance of $137.5 million, Indigo says it is positioned to "manage through these very uncertain times."

"Our team has put out extraordinary effort over the last eight months and meaningfully pushed our business forward notwithstanding the challenges of operating in a COVID environment," stated CEO Heather Reisman.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.160.00
Metalex Ventures0.0400.00
Russel Metals18.72+0.13
Copper Mountain Mining1.15+0.0100
Colorado Resources0.710.00
Mission Ready Services0.17-0.0050
Decisive Dividend Corp1.750.00
Diamcor Mining0.0850.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.150.00
162602
164648
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin18284.96-0.58%
Etherium504.48-0.90%
Dash82.9-1.84%
Litecoin68.9-2.70%
Ripple0.3082-1.91%
EOS.IO3.055-1.58%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
161506
Real Estate
4261696
#108-778 Rutland Rd N.
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$335,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
163947