164897
164265
Business  

Bausch Health reports US$71-million Q3 profit

Bausch back in the black

The Canadian Press - | Story: 315295

Bausch Health Companies Inc. reported a profit of US$71 million for its third-quarter compared with a loss of US$49 million in the same quarter last year as revenue was hurt by the pandemic.

The Quebec-based drug company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to 20 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a loss of 14 cents per share in the third quarter of 2019.

Revenue totalled US$2.14 billion, down from US$2.21 billion a year ago.

The company says the COVID-19 pandemic hurt revenue by about US$150 million in the quarter.

Bausch Health says its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were US$948 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared with US$942 million for the third quarter of 2019.

The company, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, manufactures and sells a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, mostly related to eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.16+0.0100
Metalex Ventures0.035+0.0050
Russel Metals18.77+0.64
Copper Mountain Mining1.13+0.0100
Colorado Resources0.710.00
Mission Ready Services0.180.00
Decisive Dividend Corp1.75+0.16
Diamcor Mining0.0800.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.150.00
162602
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin18042.45-0.01%
Etherium501.13-1.37%
Dash83.46-3.53%
Litecoin69.61-2.49%
Ripple0.3118-0.32%
EOS.IO3.069-4.84%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
Real Estate
4302405
1430 Alpine Ave.
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$949,900
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163918
Press Room
163947