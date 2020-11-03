North American stock markets move higher in early trading, loonie tops 76 cents US

Photo: The Canadian Press

Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit advance in early trading helped by broad strength on the Toronto Stock Exchange, while the loonie topped 76 cents US and U.S. stock markets moved higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 113.14 points at 15,810.01.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 298.62 points at 27,223.67. The S&P 500 index was up 29.52 points at 3,339.76, while the Nasdaq composite was up 62.63 points at 11,020.24.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.11 cents US compared with 75.43 cents US on Monday.

The December crude contract was up US$1.31 at US$38.12 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 13 cents at US$3.11per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$14.70 at US$1,907.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was up four cents at US$3.12 a pound.