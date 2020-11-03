164898
151715
Business  

Golf an economic driver, generated $18.2 billion in Canada in 2019

Golf generates $18.2B

The Canadian Press - | Story: 315283

Canada's golf industry generated $18.2 billion in economic benefits across the country in 2019, according to a recent analysis.

The report was produced by Group ATN Consulting Inc. on behalf of the National Allied Golf Associations.

The $18.2-billion economic impact of golf represents a 14 per cent increase in contribution to Canada's gross domestic product between 2013 and 2019.

According to the report, the Canadian golf industry employed the equivalent of nearly 249,000 people in 2019 through direct and spin-off effects and contributed to $10.6 billion in household income.

The analysis also says Canada's golf industry contributed $4.5 billion in tax revenue including $1.8 billion federally and $2.1 billion in provincially.

Based on surveys completed by golfers and golf course operators across the country along with multiple industry data sources, the report is a follow up to previous studies in 2014 and 2009.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.16+0.0100
Metalex Ventures0.035+0.0050
Russel Metals18.77+0.64
Copper Mountain Mining1.13+0.0100
Colorado Resources0.710.00
Mission Ready Services0.180.00
Decisive Dividend Corp1.75+0.16
Diamcor Mining0.0800.00
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.150.00
162602
164995
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin18042.45-0.01%
Etherium501.13-1.37%
Dash83.46-3.53%
Litecoin69.61-2.49%
Ripple0.3118-0.32%
EOS.IO3.069-4.84%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
162156
Real Estate
4302405
1430 Alpine Ave.
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$949,900
more details
164977
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164977
Press Room
162894