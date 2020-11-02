164897
151715
Business  

Le Chateau liquidation starts with discounts available at stores and online

Le Chateau liquidation starts

The Canadian Press - | Story: 315250

The liquidation of Le Chateau is underway, with discounts of 20 to 40 per cent available at all 121 stores and online.

Le Chateau's 900 employees will continue to help customers during the liquidation at stores that will remain open as permitted by provincial and regional COVID-19 guidelines.

Gordon Brothers Canada and Merchant Retail Solutions, ULC have been retained to conduct the liquidation for the 60-year-old company that is winding down operations after obtaining creditor protection last month.

Le Chateau has spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic trying to refinance or sell its business to a third party that would keep it in operation, but the attempts were unsuccessful.

The retailer was started in the late 1950s by Herschel Segal, who went on to co-found DavidsTea Inc.

The clothing brand eventually became a mall staple and a hit with young shoppers in the 1980s and '90s before foreign retailers like H&M and Zara arrived.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex1.15-0.030
Metalex Ventures0.0300.00
Russel Metals18.13+0.40
Copper Mountain Mining1.12-0.0100
Colorado Resources0.710.00
Mission Ready Services0.180.00
Decisive Dividend Corp1.59+0.080
Diamcor Mining0.080-0.0050
Valens Groworks3.12+0.080
GGX Gold Corp0.15-0.015
162602
164648
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin17990.27-0.30%
Etherium508.84+0.15%
Dash86.23-0.32%
Litecoin71.41+0.22%
Ripple0.3131+0.32%
EOS.IO3.224-0.03%
Data from CryptoCompare
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Business News > Send us your news tips >
161351
Real Estate
4014051
1353 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$759,900
more details
163918
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163918
Press Room
162894