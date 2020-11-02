Better Business Bureau offers advice on how to deal with 'zombie debt'

Photo: Contributed

Over the last six weeks, Better Business Bureau serving Mainland BC has seen an increase in complaints about calls from debt collectors.

The calls primarily concern "zombie debt," that is, money that was previously owed, was paid in full long ago, but was somehow brought back to life and is still being treated as outstanding. Some of the calls also concern debt that was never owed to begin with.

The most common scenarios of zombie debt are:

Debts you already settled with the creditor

Fraudulent charges from identity theft

Scammers calling about fake debts trying to trick you into giving up money.

What are your rights?

When you receive a call from someone claiming to be a debt collector, whether or not you actually owe the debt, there are certain guidelines the collectors must follow in accordance with the Business Practices and Consumer Protection Act. As a starting point, third-party collectors (those collecting debts on behalf of the original creditor), bailiffs and debt repayment agents are required to be licensed by Consumer Protection BC (CPBC). Other guidelines also include the fact that the collection agency cannot:

make abusive phone calls, harass, be misleading or misrepresent themselves in order to locate debtors

contact you at work after being told to stop

make telephone calls at unreasonable times of the day

use profanity or be verbally abusive.

What to do when zombie debt comes around

Get details on the caller. The collection agency must clearly indicate who they are when the call. Make sure you have details about the name of the person calling; the company the debt collector works for; the name of the company the debt collector is collecting money for; the debt collector’s telephone number; the alleged amount you owe; who you owe it to; and when you started owing the debt. Tell the debt collector that you will contact them as soon as you verify the information. Visit the CPBC website to confirm if the collection agency is licensed. While you do your research, you can instruct the collection agency to only contact you in writing. CPBC has prepared a form to help with this process.

Never agree to make payments on a debt you are not sure about. Instead, look at your bills, bank statements, old records and notices of payment to help you confirm if the debt is yours and the amount you owe is correct. Gather as many facts as possible about the debt in question. Ask the collection agency to send you a letter with the details of your debt, which should include information about the original and current owners of the debt, and how much is owing. Once you receive this information, you should be able to determine if the debt is really yours and if it still needs to be paid.

I already paid this debt.

If you determine the debt was yours, but you already paid it, write a letter to the collections agency, include proof of your payment and demand that they cease contact. Make sure to keep a copy of the letter. The collections agency is legally required to stop contacting you under the Business Practices and Consumer Protection Act. If the issue continues, gather evidence to support the breach along with the copy of the letter you sent to the collections agency and start a complaint file with CPBC.

This debt is a result of identity theft.

If you determine the debt is not yours or is invalid because your identity was stolen, you may be able to dispute it. Write a letter challenging its validity and where applicable, include any proof you may have. This should include documents proving your identity was stolen, such as correspondence from the bank and information from one of the credit bureaus. You can also use CPBC's Dispute a Debt form. Send your letter to the collection agency and the original creditor by registered mail, fax or email. After they receive this letter, they must stop communicating with you, unless the communications concern commencement of legal proceedings.

Know how to identify scammers.

While most debt collection agencies are legitimate, a few are nothing more than a front for con artists. Watch out for calls where you cannot get detailed information about the collection agency, the person speaking with you or the alleged amount owed. If you are being pressured to make a payment over the phone or to make payment using a gift card, pre-paid debit card or any form of cryptocurrency, you are likely dealing with a scammer. Hang up the phone and let unknown callers go to voicemail. Report the scam to BBB Scam Tracker to help others avoid.